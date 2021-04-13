Local mosque keeping spirits alive as Muslims mark month of Ramadan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the first day of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and prayer for Muslims that began more than 1,400 years ago.

“They don’t eat anything, they don’t drink anything, or they cannot smoke, or they don’t have a marital relationship from the break of the dawn until sunset,” Islamic Society of Michiana Imam Mohammad Sirajuddin told 16 News Now Tuesday.

It’s also the month in which Muhammad, who Muslims consider a prophet, revealed the holy book of Islam known as the Quran.

“God asked Muslims to fast during the month of Ramadan, 29-30 days, so that our hearts are prepared to receive the guidance, and to have that discipline in our life to follow His commandments and to submit to Him,” Sirajuddin says.

And like last year, this Ramadan will be different at the Islamic Society of Michiana in South Bend.

“Last Ramadan, it was completely in lock down. We were not able to come and pray in the mosque,” Sirajuddin says.

But for Imam Mohammad, his focus is not only on following through with his faith, but to help keep spirits alive during the pandemic.

“It’s really sad to remember those whom we have lost last year. This year will be like a ‘hybrid’ Ramadan.” Sirajuddin says.

ISM will be providing meals to community members to break their fast from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. every day for the entire month of Ramadan.

Sirajuddin says the mosque will also be hosting a mobile food drive on Saturday, April 17th from 10 a.m.-12p.m to provide meal to anyone in the community who would like one, or who is in need.

A second mobile food drive will be hosted on Saturday, April 24th from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. near Marathon gas station on Olive St. and Western Ave. in South Bend

