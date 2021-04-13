Lakeshore’s Grant Gondrezick II pours passion into basketball after father’s passing

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. (WNDU) - The high school basketball season has come to an end across the country, a season that many thought would never happen.

For Lakeshore sophomore Grant Gondrezick II, this season carried an extra weight, as he wanted to make his father proud

“He just taught me to work hard and just stay humble and be a great person,” Grant Gondrezick II said.

Grant Gondrezick II has learned plenty of lessons from his father, but they always come back to basketball

“Go out and have fun,” Gondrezick said. “Play the game the right way. I’m big on playing the game the right way. Don’t worry about how many points I score or how many rebounds I get. Just try to win and just leave it on the court.”

His father, Grant Gondrezick Sr., played in the NBA for a couple of years and had a long career in Europe.

This past year the two worked out through the pandemic, helping to grow Grant’s game.

“Just seeing how he played, seeing how I play, we have two different games and style,” Gondrezick said. “I definitely love watching his highlights and I try and throw a little bit of his skills in my game.”

But this January, tragedy struck. His father unexpectedly passed away, right before Grant was about to start his sophomore season at Lakeshore high school

“Just playing on emotions right now,” Gondrezick said. “Just trying to play the best that I can and know that hopefully he’s proud of me.”

Lakeshore head coach Sean Schroeder is proud of his star player.

“I just can’t imagine what he’s going through,” Schroeder said. “You know losing your father in high school like this and so dramatically, so quickly, so unexpectedly. I know it’s very hard to process for him.”

Schroeder and the Lancer community are doing whatever they can to be there for Grant.

“As adults, all of our coaches on staff and everyone in our athletic department, we’re always trying to look out for Grant,” Schroeder said. “We just make sure he’s doing okay because we know it’s really really difficult for him.”

Grant poured his pain into power on the court, practicing two to three times a day for a total of up to seven hours.

“I think it’s kept his mind occupied,” Schroeder said. “I think the more he stays busy helps him. I think that’s true for any grieving adolescent. The more you stay busy, the more you can get through the grief process.”

Gondrezick led the Lancers to a district championship, but he’s got bigger aspirations

“I just want to carry on my father’s legacy and play in the NBA,” Gondrezick said. “No matter what it takes or how long it takes. That’s my end goal. I just want to play in the NBA.”

Until then, Grant is leaning on his support system, including his sister Kysre, who just wrapped up her senior All-American season at West Virginia

“We talk every day,” Gondrezick said. “We cry every day. We worked out with my dad this whole summer. Just him speaking everything into existence for my sister and him speaking everything into existence for me and my season. It’s just a lot of emotions right now. It sucks that he’s gone. I hate it every day. I feel empty every day I wake up. I cry every day.”

And every day, he’s working hard to pursue his dream and make his father proud.

“Grant’s dad will always be watching out for him and making sure he is as successful as he possibly can be,” Schroeder said. “He’s got a chance to be incredibly successful not only in basketball which right now is his primary focus but he is a really good student. He’s a very thoughtful person. He’s going to be successful in whatever he does in life.”

“You know I know he wanted me to keep going,” Gondrezick said. “So I’ve gone too far now I can’t stop now. Just keep going.”

Just an incredible athlete, Gondrezick made the Post Season all sophomore team for Region 1.

Gondrezick says he was wants to continue working hard so he can set himself up to be successful for the next 30 years.

