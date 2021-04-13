Advertisement

Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 970 more cases Tuesday

Statewide, 881 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 881 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 970 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 881 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,762 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 700,775 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 908 new cases were reported. 909 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus death and 1,374 new cases were reported. 785 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,397 new cases were reported. 795 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus death and 1,260 new cases were reported. 789 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 33,552 (+69) cases and 538 (+1) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 26,950 (+40) cases and 431 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,716 (+29) cases and 204 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 9,037 (+15) cases and 113 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,729 (+6) cases and 108 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,501 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 2,003 (+4) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,900 (+7) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,128 (+1) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm there were numerous shots fired.
One victim in Fellows Street shooting dies
South Bend police are investigating a second late afternoon shooting.
South Bend police investigating second shooting of day
Coronavirus in Michigan
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Police say they are investigating a Brandywine teacher who is accused of child solicitation.
Police investigating Brandywine teacher accused of child solicitation

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 25, 2021, file photo, a pedestrian in a face covering walks past the sign...
Poll: 15% of Americans worse off a year into pandemic
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
US recommends ‘pause’ for J&J vaccine over clot reports
The CDC and FDA recommended the U.S. pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over...
CDC, FDA recommend pause of J&J COVID vaccine
Peter Marks, director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, recommended...
FDA: Blood clots possibly related to J&J vaccine require special treatment