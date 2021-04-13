Indiana reports 16 more COVID-19 deaths, 970 more cases Tuesday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 16 more COVID-19 deaths and 970 more cases on Tuesday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 881 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,762 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, and there have been at least 700,775 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Monday: 3 more coronavirus deaths and 908 new cases were reported. 909 patients were hospitalized.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus death and 1,374 new cases were reported. 785 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,397 new cases were reported. 795 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus death and 1,260 new cases were reported. 789 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 33,552 (+69) cases and 538 (+1) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 26,950 (+40) cases and 431 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,716 (+29) cases and 204 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 9,037 (+15) cases and 113 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,729 (+6) cases and 108 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,501 (+0) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 2,003 (+4) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,900 (+7) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,128 (+1) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.