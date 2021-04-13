Hagel’s OT goal lifts Blackhawks over Blue Jackets 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Brandon Hagel scored 1:25 into overtime, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Columbus 4-3 for their fifth consecutive win over the Blue Jackets. Duncan Keith, Philipp Kurashev and Brett Connolly also scored for Chicago, and Patrick Kane had two assists. The Blackhawks won for the third time in four games to move within two points of idle Nashville for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division. It was Connolly’s first game since he was acquired in a trade with Florida last week. He had two goals and two assists in 21 games with the Panthers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)