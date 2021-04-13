From crime to success in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Opening up his new business, the One-Two Barber Shop, William Humbles is living his dream.

A dream that took 22 years of reflecting behind bars.

“I shot somebody. I shot them and got charged with attempted murder, got found guilty. I went to trial got found guilty. It’s something I regret doing,” Humbles says.

It was in prison where William eventually found his calling.

“I know that God has something to do with what I’m doing. He has everything to do with what I’m doing. And I think He just, He pointed out to me that I have value. And when I realized that myself, that was the end of it.”

In prison, he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in English and Philosophy from Ball State, and finally, the ‘license’ to his childhood dream.

“The opportunity came where they had created a barber school there. And I was allowed to be one of the first people in the barber school, because they all knew that I liked cutting hair.”

Released from prison in late March, Humbles says he used part of his stimulus check to open his barber shop in the Marycrest Building.

“I just feel blessed that I’m out here and I have a lot of people that’s support me. And I have the opportunities that I have right now. God is good. All the time. All the time, God is good.”

But he hopes others—maybe those struggling with street life—hear him out on this.

“Try your hand on some that you really think is legitimate that you can that you can excel in. And I bet you, you will succeed if you give yourself a chance.”

And as for making amends with the victim he shot years ago:

“If the opportunity ever arises that I could, I would, because I regret doing it and I feel bad for doing what I did to that person.”

