First Alert Forecast: 60s and Sunshine
Tuesday will feature abundant sunshine with temperatures back into the 60s. Don’t get comfortable with these temperatures, a cooldown for the second half of the week with a few more showers is likely. The details right now on your First Alert Forecast!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -
TUESDAY: Abundant sunshine with a few high clouds and temperatures reaching the low 60s during the afternoon. West winds a bit breezy at times. Still above average for a spring day in Michiana. High of 61.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and remaining breezy at times. Turning colder with lows in the middle 30s. Low of 36.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a system passing to our North. A very slight chance of a sprinkle in the afternoon but remaining cooler. High of 51.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers during the first half of the day. Temperatures remaining chilly with most areas staying in the 40s. High of 49.
LONGE RANGE: For the end of the week we lose the chances for showers and also gain a few degrees. Temperatures back into the upper 50s by the weekend with more sunshine likely. The next storm system and chance of rain comes as next week begins. A few days of more clouds than sun and some scattered showers is likely. But for now a cooler and quiet end to the week!
Daily Climate Report: Monday, April 12th 2021
Monday’s High: 64
Monday’s Low: 41
Precipitation: 0.01″
