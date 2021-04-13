Advertisement

City of St. Joseph considering ‘social district’

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - The city of St. Joseph is thinking about going social.

The state of Michigan is allowing communities to set up “social districts” within their borders.

They’re designated outdoor areas where people can carry out and consume food and alcoholic beverages.

“Got a great view of Lake Michigan here, there’s a gorgeous lake bluff park,” says Amy Zapal with St. Joseph Today.

“So, any visitor or residents who wants to enjoy the outside who maybe doesn’t want to sit inside of the restaurant head over to one of those designated and permitted establishments grab yourself a cocktail maybe even a dinner and go sit and have a picnic.”

Monday night, the St. Joseph City Council discussed social districts and members are expected to consider a specific plan later this month.

