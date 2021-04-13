Advertisement

Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard, 88, Pacers Hall of Fame coach, dies

He went 573-534 and won three ABA championships in 14 seasons as a coach, the last 12 with the Pacers.
FILE - Former basketball head coach Bob "Slick" Leonard smiles as he addresses a gathering during his enshrinement ceremony for the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., in this Friday, Aug. 8, 2014, file photo. Leonard, the former NBA player and Hall of Fame coach who won three ABA championships with the Indiana Pacers and spent more than a half century with the organization, has died. He was 88. His death was announced by the Pacers on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Former NBA player and Hall of Fame coach Bobby “Slick” Leonard has died. The Indiana Pacers announced his death Tuesday. He went 573-534 and won three ABA championships in 14 seasons as a coach, the last 12 with the Pacers. He also made the winning free throws in the 1953 NCAA Tournament to give the Indiana Hoosiers the second of five national titles. In 1985, he became the Pacers color commentator on television broadcasts and later moved into the radio booth where he coined his trademark phrase “Boom, Baby!” when Pacers players made 3-pointers. Bobby “Slick” Leonard was 88.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

