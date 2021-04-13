16-year-old victim in Fellows Street shooting identified

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - County Metro Homicide has identified the 16-year-old victim in yesterday’s shooting on Fellows Street as Edwardo Rivera of South Bend.

Rivera died around 9:30 p.m. Monday at the hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled for April 14 in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

The other victim, a 17-year-old male, was also taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He is currently in stable condition, according to officials.

Just after 3:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street for numerous shots fired.

Police found two male victims, each suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Memorial Hospital.

Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call County Metro Homicide at 574-235-5009 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.

