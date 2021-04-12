Advertisement

Taylor helps Royals top White Sox 4-3 in 10 innings

Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor (2) scores on a throwing error by Chicago White Sox...
Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor (2) scores on a throwing error by Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Garrett Crochet as catcher Zack Collins, top, watches the ball during the 10th inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet misplayed Andrew Benintendi’s bunt in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Taylor opened the 10th on second base and advanced on Nicky Lopez’s sacrifice.

After Whit Merrifield was walked intentionally, Benintendi bunted the ball right back to the mound.

It looked as if Crochet had time to get Taylor at the plate, but he spiked his throw and catcher Zack Collins couldn’t come up with it.

It was Chicago’s second error of the day and ninth overall in the first nine games.

4/11/2021 6:26:11 PM (GMT -4:00)

