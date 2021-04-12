Advertisement

St. Joe’s JR Konieczny named Indiana Mr. Basketball finalist

Konieczny also helped the Indians finish with a 21-5 overall record while leading St. Joe to its first regional title since 1993.
Konieczny scores a basket at Northside Gym in Elkhart during St. Joe's Semi-State match up with Leo.
Konieczny scores a basket at Northside Gym in Elkhart during St. Joe's Semi-State match up with Leo.(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s some exciting news for High School basketball fans in Indiana, the six candidates for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball have been released. One of the six nominated is St. Joe boys hoops star JR Konieczny.

The Notre Dame men’s basketball signee averaged 28.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.

Konieczny finished his storied high school career with 1,996 career points, which is the most for a boys basketball player in St. Joseph County History.

The other five finalists include Shamar Vance from Lawrence North, Brooks Barnhizer from Lafayette Jeff, Luke Brown from Blackford, Caleb Furst from Fort Wayne Blackhawks Christian and Trey Kaufman-Renn from Silver Creek.

The winner of Mr. Basketball in Indiana will be announced by the IndyStar on Friday.

