South Bend Police Athletic League kicks off boxing club

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Athletic League is kicking off its boxing club again tonight.

This comes after having to stop the program last year due to the pandemic.

Right now, kids ages 7 to 12 are learning some boxing skills at the Beacon Community Center.

And at 5:30 p.m., lessons for ages 13 and older will begin.

These free classes are offered Monday through Wednesday.

And to learn more you can find the South Bend Police Athletic League on Facebook.

