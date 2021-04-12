South Bend Medical Foundation in urgent need of blood donation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is experiencing a shortage in blood donations.

The foundation announced an urgent need for blood donations on Monday afternoon.

Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds. Those who are 16 years old can donate with parental consent.

For a complete list of donation locations and hours, go to www.givebloodnow.com or call 574-234-1157.

Donors will receive a $15 gift certificate to Mimmo’s Pizza and be entered into a raffle to win a $50 gift card.

From the South Bend Medical Foundation:

The nation is experiencing a shortage of blood donations and the South Medical Foundation is up against the same locally. Collections are down and with recent serious traumas at our hospitals we are encountering a challenge to keep up with the demand. Blood Donations are needed every day. The South Bend Medical Foundation is asking the community to please schedule an appointment as soon as possible to donate blood. With the continuation of illnesses affecting donor eligibility and spring break travel, The South Bend Medical Foundation has experienced a decline in donations.

“At the current supply levels an unexpected event such as a car accident or emergency surgery could quickly deplete certain blood types. This is a concern that impacts the entire community,” says Mary Ankrapp, Blood Donor Recruitment Supervisor

For a complete list of locations and hours, as well as a list of public blood drives in the region, visit- www.GiveBloodNow.com or call 574-234-1157. As a thank you donors will receive a $15 gift certificate to Mimmo's Pizza and entered into a raffle to win one of the 20 $50 gift cards given away each week.

