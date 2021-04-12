Showers Early, Drying Out Monday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: The system that has plagued us all weekend remains with a few showers during the morning hours. Gradually drying out throughout the afternoon with a few peaks of sunshine late in the day. Breezy with temperatures nearing the low 60s late. High of 61.

MONDAY NIGHT: Drying out with clouds beginning to clear. A West wind keeps things very cool. Lows dropping into the lower 40s. Low of 41.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the middle to upper 50s. A few high clouds but no chance of rain. High of 58.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with some showers possible especially in the afternoon. Highs struggle to reach average for this time of year. High of 53.

LONGE RANGE: Remaining mostly cloudy with a few showers possible Thursday. Then clearing out as we head towards the weekend. Lots of sunshine with highs back into the middle to upper 50s by the weekend. More clouds and shower chances as next week begins. Although this week features drier conditions than last week.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, April 11th 2021

Sunday’s High: 56

Sunday’s Low: 43

Precipitation: 0.01″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.