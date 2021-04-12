Police investigating Brandywine teacher accused of child solicitation

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Monday detectives are investigating a teacher in the Brandywine district who has been accused of child solicitation. Sheriff Paul Bailey told 16 News Now Patrick Stier allegedly tried to solicit a minor sometime within the last month.

Bailey added the department received tips from different people regarding Stier and that one of the tips came from Bikers Against Predators, a group whose stated mission on their Facebook page is: “We are a group of citizens taking action against online child predators and exposing them to the community and having them face justice.”

Bikers Against Predators told 16 News Now “[Stier] reached out to [the group’s adult] decoy via kik. He spoke sexual to her, sent explicit photos and asked to meet the decoy for sex.”

The group said they gave evidence to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

The website for Brandywine Middle-High School lists Stier as a career technical education teacher. While a Brandywine official could not confirm if Stier is the teacher currently being investigated by the sheriff’s department, the district says a “teacher in question” has been put on administrative leave and that Brandywine is cooperating with local law enforcement.

16 News Now reached out to Stier and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.