Police in Virginia investigating death of Michiana native

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WNDU) - Police in Virginia are investigating the homicide of Michiana native Salahud Din Ibn Shabazz.

They found the 39-year-old dead inside of his home in Newport News, Virginia Wednesday morning.

His family tells 16 News Now he’s a 2001 graduate of Clay high school. That’s where he was a student-athlete as a member of both the football and track teams.

His family also tells us he was enlisted in the U.S. Army before officials honorably discharged him in 2010. 16 News Now has not independently confirmed the information involving his military discharge.

This is a developing story. We will post updates on the investigation and his memorial services as we learn more.

