Notre Dame moves into Top 10 after sixth ACC series win of the season

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame’s sixth ACC series win of the season has the Irish ranked in the Top 10 of the Baseball America Poll at No. 7 overall and the D1 Baseball poll at No. 10. It’s the first time this season the Domers have cracked the top 10.

It was quite the weekend for the Irish.

Notre Dame overcame a seven-run deficit on Friday to take down the Yellow Jackets 10-9.

Then on Saturday, the Irish shut out Georgia Tech 7-0.

While the Domers could not complete the sweep yesterday in the 4-2 loss, manager Link Jarrett still really likes what he sees from his squad.

“To win a weekend series in this league is not easy,” Jarrett said. “I do appreciate what we’ve been able to accomplish and see some of the growth in the players. When you see it equaling some progress, I do feel good.”

Next up for Notre Dame is a home game with Central Michigan on Tuesday. First pitch is at 5 PM on ACC Network Extra.

