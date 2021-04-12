Multiple vaccine clinics coming to Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There are several upcoming chances for you to get vaccinated in Elkhart County.

The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic at Elkhart High School West, formally known as Memorial.

It’s this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You must be 18 or older.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you’re encouraged to sign up ahead of time.

And there’s a Pfizer vaccine clinic at the Tolson Center in Elkhart.

First doses will be given from April 20-24, and second doses will be given May 11-15.

Both clinics are taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and you must schedule appointments ahead of time.

Plus, Goshen High School is hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on May 20-22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You’ll need to schedule your appointment ahead of time, here as well.

To sign up for any of these clinics, go online to ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.