Multiple vaccine clinics coming to Elkhart County

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - There are several upcoming chances for you to get vaccinated in Elkhart County.

The Elkhart County Health Department is hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic at Elkhart High School West, formally known as Memorial.

It’s this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You must be 18 or older.

Walk-ins are welcome, but you’re encouraged to sign up ahead of time.

And there’s a Pfizer vaccine clinic at the Tolson Center in Elkhart.

First doses will be given from April 20-24, and second doses will be given May 11-15.

Both clinics are taking place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and you must schedule appointments ahead of time.

Plus, Goshen High School is hosting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine clinic on May 20-22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You’ll need to schedule your appointment ahead of time, here as well.

To sign up for any of these clinics, go online to ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

