Mishawaka leaf pickup beings

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A one-week leaf pickup program begins in Mishawaka.

If you live in the city, you can rake leaves to the curbside.

They’ll be picked up the day before your regular trash pick-up day.

The Monday scheduled trash pick-up will have their leaves picked up on Friday.

They should be free of branches, twigs, and stones which could damage equipment and cause delays.

