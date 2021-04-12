Advertisement

Michigan reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,674* more cases Monday

There have been 16,512 deaths and 747,697 confirmed cases throughout the state.
There have been 16,512 deaths and 747,697 confirmed cases throughout the state.(Michigan.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 9,674* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (04/12/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 10th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,837 per day.

There have been 16,512 deaths and 747,697 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 7,834 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 73* more coronavirus deaths and 7,819 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 43 identified during a Vital Records review.

Tuesday: 58* more coronavirus deaths and 4,964 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 16 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 230 deaths and 13,576 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 70 deaths and 4,854 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 92 deaths and 5,406 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One car crash hospitalizes two
Mother, son hospitalized in single-car crash
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Salahud Din Ibn Shabazz
Police in Virginia investigating death of Michiana native
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap

Latest News

Before making a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, see if COVID-19 vaccination is recommended...
CDC: What to expect at your COVID-19 vaccination appointment
By the end of the week, half of all U.S. adults will be vaccinated for coronavirus.
Half of US adults to be vaccinated by end of week
Indiana’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly confirmed infections continue growing...
Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections creeping up
FILE - A traveler gets in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in...
Drivers wanted: Record demand at Uber as vaccinations rise