Michigan reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,674* more cases Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths and 9,674* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (04/12/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, April 10th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is 4,837 per day.

There have been 16,512 deaths and 747,697 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 7,834 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 73* more coronavirus deaths and 7,819 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 43 identified during a Vital Records review.

Tuesday: 58* more coronavirus deaths and 4,964 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 16 deaths identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 230 deaths and 13,576 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 70 deaths and 4,854 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 92 deaths and 5,406 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.