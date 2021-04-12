Metro Homicide investigating shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in South Bend.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Fellows Street Monday afternoon for numerous shots fired.

Police found two male victims, each suffering gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to Memorial Hospital, one with life-threatening injuries, and the other with non-life-threatening injuries.

Metro Homicide has taken over the investigation.

