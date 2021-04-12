Advertisement

Medical Moment: At-home genetic testing

By 16 News Now
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An at-home test that can determine your cancer risk—will it help get more people screened?

The answer, in today’s Medical Moment.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 21,000 women will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021, and about 13,000 will die from it.

Some women have inherited genes that put them at higher risk for breast and ovarian cancer.

And Martie Salt has details on an initiative that can help women determine their cancer risk early on.

The doctor says multiple doctor’s visits, counseling sessions, and blood draws deter people from getting genetically tested for cancer gene mutations.

So, getting rid of these unnecessary steps can give more people the opportunity to get tested and catch cancer early.

