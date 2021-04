KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a mobile home fire last night.

It happened just after 11 at the Etna Green Mobile Home Park.

Once firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, they went inside the home and found the body of 42-year-old Arthur Peterson.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

