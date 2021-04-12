Journeyman Distillery hosts Spring Artisan Market

THREE OAKS, Mich. (WNDU) - More than 60 local vendors were able to show off their products at a Spring Artisan Market Sunday.

Hosted by Journeyman Distillery in Three Oaks, the market featured everything from tasty treats to handcrafted artwork, and those at the distillery say extra precautions were in place to help keep everyone safe.

After last year’s events having to be canceled, those at Journeyman say it feels great to have the market back again.

“All the vendors are extremely nice. They’re wonderful to work with. Our guests are so excited. Feeling comfortable having people here again this weekend. My space is just filled with so much positivity and energy, and I just think everyone is just overly excited to be here,” Event Sales Manager Daniel Breen said.

The market wrapped up Sunday at 5 p.m., but Journeyman Distillery says they have more fun events planned throughout the year like a ‘Brewfest’ in the fall.

