Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections creeping up

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly confirmed infections continue growing in trends that have continued for at least three weeks.

The state health department’s latest COVID-19 tracking update showed Indiana hospitals treating 909 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Sunday to reach the highest level since mid-February.

Those hospitalizations have gone up about 65% since March 21.

Gov. Eric Holcomb cited Indiana’s steep drop in hospitalizations since December as among the reasons for dropping the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

Some health experts warned it was too early to take that step as not enough of the state’s population was vaccinated yet.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3 more COVID-19 deaths and 908 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 12,746 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 699,823 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus death and 1,374 new cases were reported. 785 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,397 new cases were reported. 795 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus death and 1,260 new cases were reported. 789 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 669 new cases were reported. 706 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 33,485 (+66) cases and 534 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 26,910 (+30) cases and 431 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,684 (+40) cases and 204 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 9,022 (+9) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,724 (+6) cases and 108 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,502 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 2,000 (+6) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,893 (+0) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,127 (+3) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

