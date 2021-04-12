Advertisement

Indiana COVID-19 hospitalizations, infections creeping up

Indiana’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly confirmed infections continue growing...
Indiana’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly confirmed infections continue growing in trends that have continued for at least three weeks.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now and Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and newly confirmed infections continue growing in trends that have continued for at least three weeks.

The state health department’s latest COVID-19 tracking update showed Indiana hospitals treating 909 people for coronavirus illnesses as of Sunday to reach the highest level since mid-February.

Those hospitalizations have gone up about 65% since March 21.

Gov. Eric Holcomb cited Indiana’s steep drop in hospitalizations since December as among the reasons for dropping the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

Some health experts warned it was too early to take that step as not enough of the state’s population was vaccinated yet.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3 more COVID-19 deaths and 908 more cases on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 4.8%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 909 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,746 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 699,823 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 16 more coronavirus death and 1,374 new cases were reported. 785 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 1,397 new cases were reported. 795 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 15 more coronavirus death and 1,260 new cases were reported. 789 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 11 more coronavirus deaths and 669 new cases were reported. 706 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 33,485 (+66) cases and 534 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 26,910 (+30) cases and 431 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,684 (+40) cases and 204 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 9,022 (+9) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,724 (+6) cases and 108 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,502 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 2,000 (+6) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,893 (+0) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,127 (+3) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One car crash hospitalizes two
Mother, son hospitalized in single-car crash
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old girl was electrocuted after she stepped on a...
Teen killed after stepping on downed power line while trying to escape burning car
Ahmed Shaaban, a semi-truck driver from California, says he deliberately crashed into a pickup...
Semi-truck driver crashes into murder suspect’s car to end police chase
Salahud Din Ibn Shabazz
Police in Virginia investigating death of Michiana native
Police say Dontrell Stanley was charged with "neglect of a child with great bodily harm and...
Police: Man charged after crashing motorcycle with infant on lap

Latest News

FILE - A traveler gets in the back of an Uber vehicle at Los Angeles International Airport in...
Drivers wanted: Record demand at Uber as vaccinations rise
Coronavirus in Michigan
CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike
Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Tweaked COVID vaccines in testing aim to fend off variants
Dr. Anthony Fauci says breakthrough COVID-19 infections happen because no vaccine is 100%.
Fauci: Variants are wild card for vaccines