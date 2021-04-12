Advertisement

Former Notre Dame football player Bill “Red” Mack died at 83 years old

(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame football player Bill Red Mack passed away at his home in South Bend on April 8, 2021. His obituary was posted on the Palmer Funeral Homes website.

After graduating from Notre Dame in 1961, Mack went on to play in the NFL for six seasons where he was a member of the Super Bowl 1 Champion Green Bay Packers.

After his NFL career, Mack settled in South Bend and was a very active member of the community. Mack worked at the Bendix (Honeywell) Corporation for 35 years. He spent a lot of time coaching youth sports and volunteering to help the residents at Healthwin.

Mack was 83 years old.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 pm on Saturday April 17, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church.

