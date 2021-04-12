Elkhart County looking for responses to Parent and Caregiver Survey

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart County groups are asking parents and caregivers how they feel about raising a family there, and how the community can better support them.

The Elkhart County Parent and Caregiver Survey launched online today, and it will be open until at least May 14.

The goal is to hear from a broad sample of caregivers about their parenting needs, what resources they’re using, and what barriers they’re facing.

Participants also have the opportunity to enter a drawing to win one of four $50 gift cards, or one of three $100 gift cards.

Click here for the link to the survey.

