CDC chief urges Michigan to ‘close things down’ amid spike

Coronavirus in Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Michigan should “close things down” to help address surging coronavirus infections.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s statement Monday comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer instead urges people to voluntarily restrict certain activities.

Whitmer wants the federal government to send additional doses to the state, but the administration of President Joe Biden has stuck with allocating proportionally by population.

Walensky says shutting things down would help flatten the curve.

Whitmer says this surge is different because of vaccines and, unlike a year ago, it’s known that masks are effective and testing and protective equipment are adequate.

