Application filed for music and cannabis festival in Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The City of Niles is known for hosting the Four Flags Apple Festival, and the Hunter Ice Festival. Now, Niles is being eyed by promoters who want to bring a music and cannabis festival to town.

The date for the event is a moving target. A special event permit application calls for a two-day festival in mid-July, but we are told that date will be pushed back due to COVID related concerns.

Recreational marijuana has gone legal in Michigan, but it really hasn’t yet gone public.

That would change if plans are approved to hold a festival in Riverfront Park near the French Paper dam, featuring up to two music tents that would each hold up to 300 people.

Plans call for 24 total vendors: Eight selling food, eight selling merchandise, and eight selling marijuana.

Michigan state law on temporary marijuana events limit sales to people age 21 and over, and states that sales and consumption of marijuana may not be visible from a public place or non-age restricted area. Furthermore, all sales must be made by a licensed dispensary or microbusiness.

The promoters behind the proposed event in Niles are organizing a separate festival in Lansing in August which is being billed as Michigan’s first smoke friendly event since recreational marijuana was legalized.

The Lansing based promoters today denied our request for an interview because the permit application was listed as a discussion item tonight on the agenda of the city council’s committee of the whole.

