Advertisement

Strong bullpen leads Indians to sweep of Miggy-less Tigers

Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario, right, scores on a single by Franmil Reyes as Detroit Tigers'...
Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario, right, scores on a single by Franmil Reyes as Detroit Tigers' Wilson Ramos, left, waits for the ball during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Logan Allen recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with Cleveland and the Indians completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers played without slugger Miguel Cabrera and he could be out for a while.

Allen found his rhythm after hitting a batter on his second pitch and walking two in the first.

He hung around and allowed just one run and two hits in five innings.

Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injury list before the game with a biceps strain that had been affecting his swing.

Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/11/2021 5:54:30 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

One car crash hospitalizes two
Mother, son hospitalized in single-car crash
The State of Indiana is on pace to reach a major milestone today in the battle with COVID-19.
Holcomb vetoes bill limiting power during emergencies
When doctors diagnosed Payton Slaymaker from Claypool with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma...
Claypool 10-year-old with DIPG getting support from all 50 states
There was a heavy police presence in a Benton Harbor neighborhood after a Wednesday morning...
2 arrested in connection with Benton Harbor shooting
Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
Victims identified in fatal crash between car and semi

Latest News

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker delivers during the first inning of a baseball...
Brubaker pitches, hits Pirates to 7-1 win over slumping Cubs
Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter drives to the basket on Detroit Pistons forward Sekou...
Kanter has 30 rebounds and Blazers beat Pistons 118-103
The No. 12 Notre Dame baseball team couldn’t get the bats going as it dropped the series finale...
No. 14 Yellow Jackets edge No. 12 Irish in series finale, 4-2
The No. 12 Notre Dame baseball team couldn’t get the bats going as it dropped the series finale...
No. 14 Yellow Jackets edge No. 12 Irish in series finale, 4-2