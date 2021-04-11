Strong bullpen leads Indians to sweep of Miggy-less Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) - Logan Allen recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with Cleveland and the Indians completed a three-game sweep with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers.

The Tigers played without slugger Miguel Cabrera and he could be out for a while.

Allen found his rhythm after hitting a batter on his second pitch and walking two in the first.

He hung around and allowed just one run and two hits in five innings.

Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injury list before the game with a biceps strain that had been affecting his swing.

Wilson Ramos homered for Detroit.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/11/2021 5:54:30 PM (GMT -4:00)