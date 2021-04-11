Advertisement

St. Joe VA hosts vaccine clinic for veterans, spouses, caregivers

By Carly Miller
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The VA clinic in St. Joe County gave veterans in our community the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Saturday’s walk-in clinic from 9 to 11 in the morning was also open to the spouses and caregivers of veterans in the county.

The Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine was administered, and those helping with the clinic say more than 100 people received the shot within the first hour.

“The pandemic, we want to try to help hasten its end, and if we can do a little bit more for our community by helping the veterans’ families giving them the shot, we’ll do it,” Deputy Medical Director William Fox said.

“This gives the VA an even larger outreach to our community. Rather than just giving it to our typical eligible veterans that we would see in our clinics normally, with that expanded eligibility, now we’re touching even greater folks within the community,” Health Systems Specialist Alexander Phillips said.

For more information about scheduling a vaccine appointment at the VA, you can give them a call at 574-272-9000.

