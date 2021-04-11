No. 14 Yellow Jackets edge No. 12 Irish in series finale, 4-2

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The No. 12 Notre Dame baseball team couldn’t get the bats going as it dropped the series finale to No. 14 Georgia Tech 4-2 Sunday afternoon to Frank Eck Stadium.

Runs were at a premium as Notre Dame (15-6, 14-6 ACC) held a 2-1 lead going into the seventh inning. The Yellow Jackets (15-12, 12-9 ACC) scored one run to tie it in the seventh and two in the eighth to end a five game losing streak.

The Irish still come away with the series victory and are the only team in the ACC to win six conference series so far this season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Tech got it started in the top of the first with one run across. They loaded the bases with two outs and Tanner Kohlhepp came on from the pen to get a strikeout and limit the Jackets to just one run in the frame.

Irish responded in the bottom half of the second. Jack Zyska and David LaManna both singled to get two runners on for Zack Prajzner. Prajzner ripped the first pitch of the at bat to the wall in left for a double to score Zyska and knot things up at 1-1.

The Irish took the lead in the fifth after Prajzner led the inning off with a walk. He moved to third after a sacrifice bunt and a ground out. With two outs, Ryan Cole doubled down the right field line to score Prajzner and give the Irish their first lead of the game at 2-1.

The score held at 2-1 until the seventh when Tech tied it up. Austin Wilhite singled to lead off the inning, stole second and advanced to third on an error. Joe Sheridan got the next two batters out but Luke Waddell beat out an infield single to score Wilhite and tie the game at 2-2.

Georgia Tech took the lead back in the very next inning after a Stephen Reid hit a two-run home run to center. The homer gave the Yellow Jackets a 4-2 lead that the bullpen would not relinquish over the final six outs of the game.

UP NEXT

The Irish will be back in action to continue their homestand on Tuesday when they welcome Central Michigan to Frank Eck Stadium for a midweek matchup. Tuesday’s game is set for a 5 p.m. ET start and will be broadcast on the ACC Network Extra.