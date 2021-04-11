Mother, son hospitalized in single-car crash

CASS COUNTY, MI (WNDU) - A Niles woman and her 9-year-old son are being treated at the hospital following an early-morning single-car crash in Cass County.

The county Sheriff’s Office says around 1:30 AM, they responded to a call for the crash on M51 near Crystal Springs Street in Pokagon Township.

When they arrived, they found that the vehicle had gone into an embankment, flipping the car.

The driver -- 34-year-old Nicole Brant -- and her son Caden Zimmerman were both taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for treatment. There is currently no word on their condition.

The crash is under investigation. It is unknown if intoxicating substances are a factor, and it is believed that neither were wearing seat belts.

