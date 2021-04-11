Advertisement

Kelly wants early enrollees to get plenty of reps

By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Notre Dame Football is nearing the halfway point of spring practice and the early enrollees are really getting their chance to make a strong first impression.

Brian Kelly welcomed in 14 early enrollees this winter, the most ever for Notre Dame Football.

“I’m not interested in bringing in midyears to see them on the sidelines or let’s not bring them in,” Kelly said. “So we’re going to sacrifice even reps for veteran players to make sure that we give these kids even more reps than they’ve earned.”

Kelly says the Irish have been working on situational positioning.

He’s impressed with the freshmen and wants to get them as many reps as possible to make the most of their time.

“Because look if you’re going to bring them in at midyear, you’re going to put them in a grinder, if you will, in terms of they should be in high school but they’re now in a college academic setting as elite as Notre Dame.” Kelly said. “You’ve already put them in the weight room and we’ve pushed them hard. Let’s let them get out on the football field and get reps. This is what they love to do. If they can’t enjoy playing football, why bring them in at midyear?”

Kelly says he wants to get the midyears as many reps that when they come to fall camp, it’s as if they have a full year under their belt.

