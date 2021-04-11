Advertisement

Keller shines, Pirates end 6-game skid, tag Davies, Cubs 8-2

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds slides as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras waits for...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds slides as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras waits for the relay throw during the second inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Reynolds scored from second on a single by Colin Moran. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mitch Keller pitched five efficient innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates used an early burst to chase Zach Davies in an 8-2 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Keller bounced back from a rough 2021 debut by allowing one run.

The 25-year-old struck out seven and walked just one as the Pirates ended a six-game losing streak.

Colin Moran, Bryan Reynolds and Jacob Stallings all drove in two runs during Pittsburgh’s seven-run outburst in the second against Davies.

4/10/2021 10:42:56 PM (GMT -4:00)

