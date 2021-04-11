Kanter has 30 rebounds and Blazers beat Pistons 118-103

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Enes Kanter had 24 points and a franchise-record 30 rebounds, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Detroit Pistons 118-103.

Kanter bested Sidney Wicks’ Portland record of 27 rebounds set in 1975.

Kanter also surpassed his own career high of 26 set while with the Knicks in 2018.

Damian Lillard had 27 points and 10 assists for Portland.

Josh Jackson led the Pistons with 21 points.

4/11/2021 1:34:03 AM (GMT -4:00)