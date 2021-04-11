Advertisement

Fundraiser to help North Judson-San Pierre’s music department

By Monica Murphy
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH JUDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - Parents hosted a fundraiser Saturday for North Judson- San Pierre’s music department.

The music department is underfunded, but for many of these students music is their only outlet.

“It just really encourages people to go out of their comfort zones and try something new,” said student Rebecca Kerley.

Amanda Cunningham, who runs the parent-led Music Booster Club, said many students cannot afford to buy instruments or uniforms for concerts.

“Music is really important for any kid. I have seen so many times that children had rough upbringings and they found an outlet in music. It was their lifeline,” said Cunningham.

Custom Fundraising Solutions stepped in to help.

“We do fundraisers for schools, organizations, groups and travel teams that need to raise money for different things,” said Chris Paulk, with Custom Fundraising Solutions.

People could buy mattresses at a discounted cost.

“So we raise anywhere between $5,000 to $20,000 in one day for each of the groups that we work with,” Paulk said.

While the past year has been a struggle, Cunningham said she is hopeful for the future.

“It’s been a struggle, but the children are worth it and they are why I’m so tired (laughs), but they are worth it,” said Cunningham.

Parents said they would like to raise $15,000 for the music department.

If you would like to donate, you can email Cunningham at alcqma@gmail.com

You can also reach out to the music instructor by calling the corporation’s office.

