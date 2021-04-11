Elkhart County residents who died of COVID honored with public memorial

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - More than one year after the pandemic began, members of Faith Mennonite Church in Goshen are going out of their way to remember some of their own.

“We are setting up a memorial to recognize those people in Elkhart County who’ve died from COVID in the past year or so,” Co-pastor Deron Bergstresser told 16 News Now Sunday.

The commemoration, located on the south lawn of the Elkhart County Courthouse, includes whites flags representing each of the 428 residents in Elkhart County who have died because of the virus; Blue flags honoring folks who have lost their lives outside the county.

Bergstresser says the idea for the tribute came from a church member.

“Cynthia Friesen Coyle, who is a member of our church, sort of has been mulling over this idea for quite some time. Is there some way we can acknowledge those who have died, and sort of be there and recognizing the pain that people are in who have experienced this loss, and for those who haven’t, to be mindful of that and to just care for each other,” Bergstresser says,

Along with the flags, come a few signs and a banner remembering residents who lost their lives, most whom were still alive this time last year.

“We’ve had a couple of notes and calls of people who have told us stories about friends or loved ones whom they’ve lost. This is a meaningful thing to just have a memorial for those people,” Bergstresser says.

The memorial will be on display outside the Elkhart County Courthouse in downtown Goshen until next Sunday, April 18th.

