Advertisement

Elkhart County residents who died of COVID honored with public memorial

Members of Faith Mennonite Church in Goshen organize public COVID-19 memorial outside Elkhart...
Members of Faith Mennonite Church in Goshen organize public COVID-19 memorial outside Elkhart County Courthouse.(WNDU)
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - More than one year after the pandemic began, members of Faith Mennonite Church in Goshen are going out of their way to remember some of their own.

“We are setting up a memorial to recognize those people in Elkhart County who’ve died from COVID in the past year or so,” Co-pastor Deron Bergstresser told 16 News Now Sunday.

The commemoration, located on the south lawn of the Elkhart County Courthouse, includes whites flags representing each of the 428 residents in Elkhart County who have died because of the virus; Blue flags honoring folks who have lost their lives outside the county.

Bergstresser says the idea for the tribute came from a church member.

“Cynthia Friesen Coyle, who is a member of our church, sort of has been mulling over this idea for quite some time. Is there some way we can acknowledge those who have died, and sort of be there and recognizing the pain that people are in who have experienced this loss, and for those who haven’t, to be mindful of that and to just care for each other,” Bergstresser says,

Along with the flags, come a few signs and a banner remembering residents who lost their lives, most whom were still alive this time last year.

“We’ve had a couple of notes and calls of people who have told us stories about friends or loved ones whom they’ve lost. This is a meaningful thing to just have a memorial for those people,” Bergstresser says.

The memorial will be on display outside the Elkhart County Courthouse in downtown Goshen until next Sunday, April 18th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One car crash hospitalizes two
Mother, son hospitalized in single-car crash
The State of Indiana is on pace to reach a major milestone today in the battle with COVID-19.
Holcomb vetoes bill limiting power during emergencies
When doctors diagnosed Payton Slaymaker from Claypool with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma...
Claypool 10-year-old with DIPG getting support from all 50 states
There was a heavy police presence in a Benton Harbor neighborhood after a Wednesday morning...
2 arrested in connection with Benton Harbor shooting
Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
Victims identified in fatal crash between car and semi

Latest News

They have openings for bus drivers, bus paraprofessionals, a mechanic, a mechanic’s helper, and...
SBCSC filling transportation roles with job fair
It’s not the first time they’ve partnered with the organization, and as a female business...
Perennial Accents raising money for Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan
If there’s one thing you should know about Hagan, it’s that he’s a pretty easy-going kid. ...
Wednesday’s Child: Hagan isn’t picky
The MI Resolve service is already something people can access online to settle small claims or...
New MI Resolve kiosks making small claims disputes easier for Berrien County residents