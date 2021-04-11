DeBrincat, Blackhawks rally to beat Blue Jackets 4-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 shots for the Blackhawks, who had dropped five of the last seven while battling Nashville and Dallas for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.

Carl Soderberg, Wyatt Kalynuk and Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago.

Michael Del Zotto, Cam Atkinson and Patrick Laine had goals for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/10/2021 10:38:05 PM (GMT -4:00)