DeBrincat, Blackhawks rally to beat Blue Jackets 4-3

Chicago Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen, right, covers the puck as teammate Kirby Dach, left, and...
Chicago Blackhawks' Kevin Lankinen, right, covers the puck as teammate Kirby Dach, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson, left center, and Jack Roslovic fight for position during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 10, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.

Kevin Lankinen stopped 23 shots for the Blackhawks, who had dropped five of the last seven while battling Nashville and Dallas for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division.

Carl Soderberg, Wyatt Kalynuk and Dylan Strome also scored for Chicago.

Michael Del Zotto, Cam Atkinson and Patrick Laine had goals for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made 24 saves.

4/10/2021 10:38:05 PM (GMT -4:00)

