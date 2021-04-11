Advertisement

Civale coasts, Luplow drives in 5 as Indians pound Tigers

Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, is greeted by Yu Chang after hitting a two-run home run...
Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez, left, is greeted by Yu Chang after hitting a two-run home run off Tarik Skubal during the second inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Aaron Civale allowed just three hits while dominating Detroit over 7 2/3 innings and was backed by five home runs, including Jordan Luplow’s three-run shot, as the Cleveland Indians pounded the Tigers 11-3.

Luplow added a two-run double and finished with a career-high five RBIs.

Franmil Reyes hit his third homer in two days, Roberto Pérez and Andrés Giménez each added a two-run homer and César Hernández hit a solo shot for Cleveland.

Luplow’s homer in the fourth off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal put the Indians ahead 6-0.

Robbie Grossman and Jeimer Candelario homered for the Tigers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/10/2021 10:27:40 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
2 dead after crash involving car and semi
Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
Victims identified in fatal crash between car and semi
The State of Indiana is on pace to reach a major milestone today in the battle with COVID-19.
Holcomb vetoes bill limiting power during emergencies
When doctors diagnosed Payton Slaymaker from Claypool with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma...
Claypool 10-year-old with DIPG getting support from all 50 states
The upcoming Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium has been rescheduled to Saturday, June...
Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium rescheduled for 2022

Latest News

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds slides as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras waits for...
Keller shines, Pirates end 6-game skid, tag Davies, Cubs 8-2
Baseball fans look to the field as they wait out a rain delay before a baseball game between...
Royals-White Sox postponed because of rain
Anew game was scheduled for this Thursday, April 15. Tickets from Saturday’s game will be...
Tigers-Cubs Triple-A exhibition game rained out at Four Winds Field
The No. 5/4 Irish knocked off No. 1 Duke at Arlotta Stadium in commanding fashion, winning by a...
Corrigan sets record in big win over No. 1 Duke, 13-8