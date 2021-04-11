Civale coasts, Luplow drives in 5 as Indians pound Tigers

CLEVELAND (AP) - Aaron Civale allowed just three hits while dominating Detroit over 7 2/3 innings and was backed by five home runs, including Jordan Luplow’s three-run shot, as the Cleveland Indians pounded the Tigers 11-3.

Luplow added a two-run double and finished with a career-high five RBIs.

Franmil Reyes hit his third homer in two days, Roberto Pérez and Andrés Giménez each added a two-run homer and César Hernández hit a solo shot for Cleveland.

Luplow’s homer in the fourth off Tigers starter Tarik Skubal put the Indians ahead 6-0.

Robbie Grossman and Jeimer Candelario homered for the Tigers.

4/10/2021 10:27:40 PM (GMT -4:00)