City of Elkhart hosts vaccination clinic, Tolson Community Center

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart helped host a vaccine clinic at the Tolson Community Center Saturday.

The clinic began at 1 p.m., and those at the clinic are receiving the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The City of Elkhart, Walgreens and several community partners are all working together to help get 600 vaccines in the arms of people in the city.

“I see the queue here and the number of people that are here and the mix of people that are here. It’s incredibly rewarding and it’s rewarding to the entire team,” Bruce Carter who helped facilitate the event said.

“What we want to do is ensure that we are here and available and open, and the only way to do that is to make sure that we have a vaccine rate that’s high enough for us to push this pandemic to the side and move us to a better space,” Mayor of Elkhart Rod Roberson said.

The clinic lasted until 7 p.m., and Carter says there will be more vaccination opportunities happening at area churches come May.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.