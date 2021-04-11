Advertisement

City of Elkhart hosts vaccination clinic, Tolson Community Center

By Carly Miller
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Elkhart helped host a vaccine clinic at the Tolson Community Center Saturday.

The clinic began at 1 p.m., and those at the clinic are receiving the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The City of Elkhart, Walgreens and several community partners are all working together to help get 600 vaccines in the arms of people in the city.

“I see the queue here and the number of people that are here and the mix of people that are here. It’s incredibly rewarding and it’s rewarding to the entire team,” Bruce Carter who helped facilitate the event said.

“What we want to do is ensure that we are here and available and open, and the only way to do that is to make sure that we have a vaccine rate that’s high enough for us to push this pandemic to the side and move us to a better space,” Mayor of Elkhart Rod Roberson said.

The clinic lasted until 7 p.m., and Carter says there will be more vaccination opportunities happening at area churches come May.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
2 dead after crash involving car and semi
Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
Victims identified in fatal crash between car and semi
The State of Indiana is on pace to reach a major milestone today in the battle with COVID-19.
Holcomb vetoes bill limiting power during emergencies
When doctors diagnosed Payton Slaymaker from Claypool with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma...
Claypool 10-year-old with DIPG getting support from all 50 states
The upcoming Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium has been rescheduled to Saturday, June...
Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium rescheduled for 2022

Latest News

The VA clinic in St. Joe County gave veterans in our community the opportunity to receive the...
St. Joe VA hosts vaccine clinic for veterans, spouses, caregivers
Perennial Accents raising money for Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan
Perennial Accents raising money for Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan
St. Joe VA hosts vaccine clinic for veterans, spouses, caregivers
St. Joe VA hosts vaccine clinic for veterans, spouses, caregivers
City of Elkhart hosts vaccination clinic, Tolson Community Center
City of Elkhart hosts vaccination clinic, Tolson Community Center