Brubaker pitches, hits Pirates to 7-1 win over slumping Cubs

PITTSBURGH (AP) - JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1.

Brubaker allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career.

Trevor Williams was hit hard in his return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being released in November.

4/11/2021 5:10:29 PM (GMT -4:00)