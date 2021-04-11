Advertisement

Brubaker pitches, hits Pirates to 7-1 win over slumping Cubs

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker delivers during the first inning of a baseball...
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher JT Brubaker delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITTSBURGH (AP) - JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1.

Brubaker allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career.

Trevor Williams was hit hard in his return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being released in November.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/11/2021 5:10:29 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

One car crash hospitalizes two
Mother, son hospitalized in single-car crash
The State of Indiana is on pace to reach a major milestone today in the battle with COVID-19.
Holcomb vetoes bill limiting power during emergencies
When doctors diagnosed Payton Slaymaker from Claypool with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma...
Claypool 10-year-old with DIPG getting support from all 50 states
There was a heavy police presence in a Benton Harbor neighborhood after a Wednesday morning...
2 arrested in connection with Benton Harbor shooting
Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
Victims identified in fatal crash between car and semi

Latest News

Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario, right, scores on a single by Franmil Reyes as Detroit Tigers'...
Strong bullpen leads Indians to sweep of Miggy-less Tigers
Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter drives to the basket on Detroit Pistons forward Sekou...
Kanter has 30 rebounds and Blazers beat Pistons 118-103
The No. 12 Notre Dame baseball team couldn’t get the bats going as it dropped the series finale...
No. 14 Yellow Jackets edge No. 12 Irish in series finale, 4-2
The No. 12 Notre Dame baseball team couldn’t get the bats going as it dropped the series finale...
No. 14 Yellow Jackets edge No. 12 Irish in series finale, 4-2