Tigers-Cubs Triple-A exhibition game rained out at Four Winds Field
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fans were finally back in the stands to catch live baseball today at Four Winds Field.
The Cubs Triple-A Alternate Site team was taking on the Tigers Alternate Site team in an exhibition game.
But Mother Nature had other ideas as the game was rained.
However, a new game was scheduled for this Thursday, April 15.
Tickets from Saturday’s game will be honored for Thursday’s game.
The Cubs will be taking on the White Sox Triple-A Alternate Site team.
First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.
For more information about tickets and exchanges, click here.
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.