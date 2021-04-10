Tigers-Cubs Triple-A exhibition game rained out at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fans were finally back in the stands to catch live baseball today at Four Winds Field.

The Cubs Triple-A Alternate Site team was taking on the Tigers Alternate Site team in an exhibition game.

But Mother Nature had other ideas as the game was rained.

However, a new game was scheduled for this Thursday, April 15.

Tickets from Saturday’s game will be honored for Thursday’s game.

The Cubs will be taking on the White Sox Triple-A Alternate Site team.

First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

For more information about tickets and exchanges, click here.

