Advertisement

Tigers-Cubs Triple-A exhibition game rained out at Four Winds Field

By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fans were finally back in the stands to catch live baseball today at Four Winds Field.

The Cubs Triple-A Alternate Site team was taking on the Tigers Alternate Site team in an exhibition game.

But Mother Nature had other ideas as the game was rained.

However, a new game was scheduled for this Thursday, April 15.

Tickets from Saturday’s game will be honored for Thursday’s game.

The Cubs will be taking on the White Sox Triple-A Alternate Site team.

First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

For more information about tickets and exchanges, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
2 dead after crash involving car and semi
Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
Victims identified in fatal crash between car and semi
The State of Indiana is on pace to reach a major milestone today in the battle with COVID-19.
Holcomb vetoes bill limiting power during emergencies
When doctors diagnosed Payton Slaymaker from Claypool with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma...
Claypool 10-year-old with DIPG getting support from all 50 states
The upcoming Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium has been rescheduled to Saturday, June...
Billy Joel concert at Notre Dame Stadium rescheduled for 2022

Latest News

Baseball fans look to the field as they wait out a rain delay before a baseball game between...
Royals-White Sox postponed because of rain
Anew game was scheduled for this Thursday, April 15. Tickets from Saturday’s game will be...
Tigers-Cubs Triple-A exhibition game rained out at Four Winds Field
The No. 5/4 Irish knocked off No. 1 Duke at Arlotta Stadium in commanding fashion, winning by a...
Corrigan sets record in big win over No. 1 Duke, 13-8
Back on the field just over 12 hours after the first game of the series ended, the 12th-ranked...
No. 12 Irish shut out No. 14 Georgia Tech to clinch series
Kelly says that Tyler Buchner has improved the most since spring practice began.
Kelly impressed with quarterback progression through spring practice