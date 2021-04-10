SBCSC filling transportation roles with job fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Community School Corporation is looking to fill some transportation jobs, holding a job fair to find some good fits.

They have openings for bus drivers, bus paraprofessionals, a mechanic, a mechanic’s helper, and a dispatcher.

The job fair spanned two days.

These jobs offer full benefits through the School Corporation even though many employees only work part-time hours.

The training supervisor says many of these positions became available due to the pandemic.

“We are just trying to fill some positions that because of Covid-19 had been vacated. Some of our older employees had left with Covid and have not returned so we’re just filling some of those positions,” said SBCSC Transportation Training Supervisor Ronda Picking.

If you couldn’t make it to the event, you can still see if there are open positions by heading to the South Bend Community School Corporation’s website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.