Royals-White Sox postponed because of rain

Baseball fans look to the field as they wait out a rain delay before a baseball game between...
Baseball fans look to the field as they wait out a rain delay before a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least another day to resume their series after their game was postponed because of rain.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader May 14.

The White Sox beat the Royals 6-0 in Chicago’s home opener Thursday.

Lance Lynn struck out 11 in a five-hitter in a game delayed for more than two hours because of the weather.

The teams were off Friday.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday, but it also could be affected by rain.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/10/2021 12:14:55 PM (GMT -4:00)

