Royals-White Sox postponed because of rain

CHICAGO (AP) - The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least another day to resume their series after their game was postponed because of rain.

It will be made up as part of a split doubleheader May 14.

The White Sox beat the Royals 6-0 in Chicago’s home opener Thursday.

Lance Lynn struck out 11 in a five-hitter in a game delayed for more than two hours because of the weather.

The teams were off Friday.

The series finale is scheduled for Sunday, but it also could be affected by rain.

4/10/2021 12:14:55 PM (GMT -4:00)