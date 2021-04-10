Advertisement

Reyes homers twice, Plesac strong as Indians beat Tigers

Cleveland Indians' Andres Gimenez throws to first base after getting Detroit Tigers' Niko...
Cleveland Indians' Andres Gimenez throws to first base after getting Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum out at second base during the third inning in a baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in Cleveland. JaCoby Jones was out at first base for the double play. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) - Franmil Reyes homered twice and Zach Plesac pitched seven dominant innings after getting an early lead to give the Cleveland Indians a 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers, who scratched starter Julio Teheran just before the first pitch.

Reyes hit a two-run homer in the first off emergency starter Derek Holland and added a 446-foot solo shot in the sixth off Michael Fulmer to make it 4-0.

Plesac didn’t allow a run on three singles while improving to 3-1 in five career starts against the Tigers.

Wilson Ramos homered in the eighth for the Tigers.

4/9/2021 10:08:49 PM (GMT -4:00)

