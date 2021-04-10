Perennial Accents raising money for Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - You can check out some great items to get your home ready for warmer weather while also giving back to a good cause in St. Joseph Michigan.

Perennial Accents is donating 10% of their proceeds to Girls on the Run Southwest Michigan on Saturday.

It’s not the first time they’ve partnered with the organization, and as a female business owner, Kellye Wilson says this is a great opportunity to empower young girls.

There are also several new reasons to check out Perennial Accents with their stylish selection of home and kitchen decor, pop-up shops with other local businesses, and their expanded space for textiles.

The next pop-up shop happens Sunday and features a local knife sharpener from ‘A Cut Above’.

“And because we have a kitchen here, how fabulous is it that Perennial Accents is going to be able to say, ‘hey bring your knives in for sharpening.’ Look someone’s calling now. They need their knives sharpened,” said Customer Experience Manager Stacey Germain.

The knife sharpening event will go from 11:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.