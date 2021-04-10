La Lumiere alum Wendell Green Jr. transfers to Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WNDU) - Former La Lumiere basketball star Wendell Green Jr. is on the move.

Green announced on twitter Friday that he is transferring from Eastern Kentucky to Auburn.

Green averaged 15.8 points per game during his freshman season at Eastern Kentucky.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had been in contact with Green since he entered the transfer portal last month, and now Green will be a Tiger.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.