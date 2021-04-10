Advertisement

La Lumiere alum Wendell Green Jr. transfers to Auburn

Freshman Wendell Green Jr. finished with 13 points, eight assists and three steals
Freshman Wendell Green Jr. finished with 13 points, eight assists and three steals(EKU Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WNDU) - Former La Lumiere basketball star Wendell Green Jr. is on the move.

Green announced on twitter Friday that he is transferring from Eastern Kentucky to Auburn.

Green averaged 15.8 points per game during his freshman season at Eastern Kentucky.

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl had been in contact with Green since he entered the transfer portal last month, and now Green will be a Tiger.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash at SR 2 & Quince Road
2 dead after crash involving car and semi
Scott Drew, 24, poses for a team picture with the Grissom Middle School basketball team.
Scott Drew’s best childhood friends relive his life in Mishawaka before his national title
Shooting in the 700 block of 32nd Street.
Police say injury in South Bend did not stem from shooting
The state of Michigan continues to be a hotspot for the coronavirus as the number of cases and...
Michigan COVID cases on the rise, national hotspot
President Joe Biden said a mass shooting that killed at least five people happened the night...
Biden orders gun control actions — but they show his limits

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, right, lays up a shot past Chicago Bulls' Thaddeus Young (21) during...
Hawks win 120-108, overcome 50-point game by Bulls’ LaVine
Cleveland Indians' Andres Gimenez throws to first base after getting Detroit Tigers' Niko...
Reyes homers twice, Plesac strong as Indians beat Tigers
Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks for a shot as he is defended by Orlando...
Holiday, Sabonis lead Pacers past Magic, 111-106
The 12th-ranked Notre Dame baseball team had a flair for the dramatics Friday night at Frank...
No. 12 Irish erase two deficits to defeats No. 14 Georgia Tech, 10-9