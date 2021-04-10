Advertisement

Kelly impressed with quarterback progression through spring practice

By Megan Smedley
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Football was back at practice today, this time over at Notre Dame Stadium before it started to rain.

Head Coach Brian Kelly says he’s pleased with the quarterback competition that’s been underway.

“We’re really pleased with where we are and where we’re moving with the quarterback,” Kelly said.

Last week he said that sophomore Drew Pyne and transfer Jack Coan have been getting the most reps with the ones and twos.

“I think Drew’s done very very well,” Kelly said. “Jack has been what we thought, Tommy [Rees] and I, what we thought when we got him. Here’s a guy that’s played a lot of Big Ten Football. Played in the Rose Bowl. Sees the field very well. Stronger arm probably that what I thought. Sees the field exceedingly well, especially from the pocket. He’s a guy that stays in the pocket, hangs in there. Throws the ball, delivers it and manages himself extremely well.”

Today, Kelly says that Tyler Buchner has improved the most since spring practice began.

Kelly says Buchner is very smart and is able carry over what he learns in the meetings to the practice field.

“Just because you know it, doesn’t mean it happens naturally,” Kelly said. “He needs reps. But he’s made a lot of progress.”

Kelly said with midyear enrollees, he’s focused on getting them as many reps as possible.

