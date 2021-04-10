Advertisement

Holiday, Sabonis lead Pacers past Magic, 111-106

Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks for a shot as he is defended by Orlando...
Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) looks for a shot as he is defended by Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, and guard Michael Carter-Williams, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Aaron Holiday scored 20 points, Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, 15 rebounds and six assists in his return from a three-game injury absence and the Indiana Pacers held off the Orlando Magic 111-106 on Friday night.

Holiday made six of Indiana’s 11 3-pointers, two nights after scoring a season-best 22 points in a victory over Minnesota.

Sabonis returned from a sprained left ankle.

Doug McDermott made 8 of 13 shots and added 19 points off the bench for Indiana.

The Pacers improved to 15-12 on the road and 20-6 when leading after three quarters.

Terrence Ross had 24 points for Orlando.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

4/9/2021 10:26:03 PM (GMT -4:00)

